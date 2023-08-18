Deepa Shahi talks about how Anupamaa is helping women with their mental health

According to producer Deepa Shahi, Anupamaa came as a beacon of hope to many women, helping them realise what they wanted from life. The show also touched upon many important aspects, such as mental health.
“When we portrayed Pakhi’s experience as a teenager, it aimed to raise awareness about the need to pay attention to every aspect of a child’s emotional growth and take appropriate action. In India, many people tend to prioritise physical well-being over mental health, despite the fact that mental health significantly impacts one’s physical state. Therefore, I believe it was essential for the Indian audience to understand that mental health concerns should be acknowledged, given importance, and their voices should be heard. In terms of mental health, the show has played a crucial role,” she says.
She adds, “Men have come to realise that women hold immense importance and should not be confined to domestic roles alone.”
