Deepali Ogale is inspiring young girls to be fit

Deepali Ogale is making headlines for all the right reasons! Deepali, who initially made her mark in the world of sports and fitness, is inspiring young girls with her presence in the third season of MTV Love School.

The national level bikini athlete (bodybuilding), Deepali says, “Participating in MTV Love School helped me understand people and work according to situations. It changed my perspective towards life and gave me a practical experience of life and more.” Deepali now wants to reach more people through her fitness coaching.”