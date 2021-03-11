Deepika Padukone shines in orange

Deepika Padukone has been the highlight of this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The actress is making heads turn with stunning looks at the red carpet of the festival.

On May 24, she once again made her appearance at the red carpet and looked no less than a princess. Deepika donned a regal, dramatic one-sleeved gown by Ashi Studio. She clubbed the look with pristine, green-stone earrings and tied her hair in a high bun. The neutral makeup went well with the entire look.

Deepika had joined her co-jury members for the 75th anniversary celebration screening of The Innocent at Palais des Festivals on Tuesday evening. She along with jury members attended the screening.