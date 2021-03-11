Deepika Padukone shines in orange

Deepika Padukone has been the highlight of this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The actress is making heads turn with stunning looks at the red carpet of the festival.
On May 24, she once again made her appearance at the red carpet and looked no less than a princess. Deepika donned a regal, dramatic one-sleeved gown by Ashi Studio. She clubbed the look with pristine, green-stone earrings and tied her hair in a high bun. The neutral makeup went well with the entire look.
Deepika had joined her co-jury members for the 75th anniversary celebration screening of The Innocent at Palais des Festivals on Tuesday evening. She along with jury members attended the screening.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Separatist Yasin Malik gets life in jail for terror funding
Probe agency had sought death penalty for him
Kapil Sibal quits Congress, gets Samajwadi Party backing for Rajya Sabha berth
I want to be independent voice in RS and work to bring anti-...
Ousted Punjab minister Dr Vijay Singla acted via his 'group of 4'
Singla’s house searched, bank details procured
To save Aravalli hills, safari on the cards in Gurugram and Nuh
Will spread over 10,000 acres