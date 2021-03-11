Deepika Padukone to attend Met Gala

Met Gala 2022 is all set to take place in New York City on May 2. The theme for this year’s Met Gala is In America: An Anthology of Fashion.

Reports suggest that the actress will be representing Louis Vuitton at the Gala. Reportedly, Louis Vuitton is set to announce Deepika as their global brand ambassador by this month end for which she shot in Spain after attending Time 100 impact award in Dubai. However, an official announcement from the actress is awaited.

Deepika made her debut at the Met Gala in 2017. She has always put her best foot forward with her glam looks. It will be interesting to see what will be her look at the red carpet of Met Gala this year!