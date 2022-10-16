Deepshikha Nagpal learns kathak

Deepshikha Nagpal, a well-known name in the television industry, is often seen taking part in extracurricular activities and events. Deepshikha says, “As actors we don’t get much time for ourselves because we’re often on sets or on the road, which is really chaotic. So, now that I have some free time, I’ve begun learning kathak because I feel it’s time to do something that makes me happy and dance is one of them. I believe that actors should be skilled in all forms of art, therefore now that I have the opportunity to study something new, I have been taking kathak lessons from Shri Pandit Gopinath ji’s assistant.”

She adds, “Kathak is a really expressive dance form that interests me, and practicing this dance form will improve my profession as an artiste. I used to learn Bharatnatyam when I was younger, and I’ve always admired dance. Now that my children are adults and I have some free time, I’ve seized the chance to learn something new.”