Delnaaz Irani says that the show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey showcased a new side of her to the audience. Delnaaz says, “Actors have to evolve and I have personally found a lot of changes in me as an actor over the years. I have not cried in 30 years on screen, but in KKIS I cried so much. I realised that it takes a lot to get those emotions out, as I have always been doing comedy. Every day, as an actor, you learn so much on the sets.”

She adds, “As actors, we need to be intelligent. You have to keep doing different things to nurture yourself as an actor. You need variety in every role.” She believes it’s important to appreciate the work done behind-the-scenes by an entire team in order to make every scene a success. “We need to thank the people behind-the-scenes much more than just saying a thank you, so that they also feel good,” concludes Delnaaz.