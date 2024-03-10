Demi Lovato has a beauty advice for her teenage self

IANS

Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato has spoken up about the influence of beauty standards on her teenage self. She shared the advice she would give her teenage self.

She also spoke about how beauty standards shouldn’t impact how people see themselves. She said, “What I would tell my teenage self is don’t hold yourself to anybody else’s standards but your own.”

She added, “And if your own becomes too critical, then look within yourself and try to find that self-love. I think it’s really important to find self-love no matter what age you are.”

For Lovato, spending so much time on sets has given her a lot of opportunities to learn about beauty and makeup from the best of the best. “The best beauty tip that I’ve got from someone on set is to never sleep in your makeup. I never did that anyways, but to hear it over again was just really important and kind of stuck with me. I never sleep in my makeup.”