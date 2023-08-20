Demi Lovato's fresh avatar in a song from revamped album

IANS

Demi Lovato is indeed sounding more confident than, as she released the new rock version of her song Confident’ from her upcoming album Revamped.

This is the latest re-imagined rock version from Lovato, ahead of the release of her new album, which will take the pop singer back to her roots and feature 10 of her career-defining songs as rock versions.

This version sees Lovato in a fresh avatar. It has strong thumping bass lines, electronic music, a bit of Lovato’s signature pop style as well as the attitude of her old pop-rock days.

The track originally appeared in her 2015 album by the same name, which topped the charts at that time, making its way to Billboard 200. It has since been certified 4x Platinum.

Confident (Rock version) is the latest of the singer’s releases, following the previous Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version), which featured rock icon Slash. It was released in July.