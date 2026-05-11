Desi Girl steps out to receive the Global Vanguard Honour in a stunning Chikankari ensemble

Those who missed Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the Met Gala were in for a stunning surprise as the Desi Girl stepped out to receive the Global Vanguard Honour at the Gold House Gala on Saturday in Los Angeles. She wore an off-white Chikankari gown designed by celebrated Indian couturier Amit Aggarwal. Accompanied by her mother, Madhu Chopra, Priyanka carried the timeless elegance of the traditional Chikankari saree into contemporary space.

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Speaking about the ensemble, Aggarwal shared, “For the Gold House Gala, I wanted to reimagine the beauty of Chikankari craft through a more contemporary, global lens. Chikankari from Uttar Pradesh, where Priyanka hails from, is a signature craft with a rich legacy. Lucknow was always a Mughal city, and that history still lives within the craft. The age-old Mughal jaal and the beauty of parametric architecture connect through biomimicry. What I wanted to create for her became a passage of light.”

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For the piece, Aggarwal revived a two-decade-old Chikankari saree. “It was embroidered entirely by women on an incredibly delicate chiffon using a single silk thread. It is one of the most intricate forms of lace-making in India. I took that softness and openness and rebuilt it in my own language through rubber cord, recycled glass, and hand-formed beads — all signature materials of the brand.”

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Calling the ensemble an ode to Priyanka, Aggarwal added, “In every meeting with Priyanka, I have felt she is someone who truly shines with her own light. This piece is an ode to who she is, the future she has carved for herself, and everyone who will walk that path after her.”

At the gala, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was honoured with the inaugural Global Vanguard Award. During her acceptance speech, she paid an emotional tribute to her mother, Madhu Chopra, describing her as “the kind of mother who is here taking care of my child while I go filming for three weeks — the kind of grandmother my grandmother was.”

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Marking Mother’s Day, Priyanka reflected on the strong women who shaped her life. “I was raised in a lineage of strong women who always stood by each other and celebrated one another’s achievements. I heard many people speak today about the power of education and independence. I had that mother, and so did my mother. Thank you for being the foundation of who I am, for always being a student of life. I love you. Happy Mother’s Day.”