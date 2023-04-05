Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse to release in 10 languages in India

For the first time, a much-awaited and popular Hollywood franchise film, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, is being released theatrically in 10 different languages! Apart from English, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali.
Miles Morales returns for the this chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga. In this one, Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider people. What makes this movie special is the introduction of an Indian Spider-Man for the very first time, Pavitr Prabhakar, straight out of the streets of Mumbattan! The film has been directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson. The film will be released on June 2, 2023.
