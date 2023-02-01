Opulent wedding sequence in 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho'

Star Bharat’s show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho has captured the attention of the audience with its magnificent story. The main leads, Dev and Vidhi, are played by Iqbal Khan and Rachna Mistry, respectively. Finally, the big day has arrived in the pair’s life and it’s their wedding.

Top fashion designer Riyaz Gangji has been approached to design the wedding costumes for this sequence.

To make the character more opulent and alluring, Riyaz will create a designer sherwani for the dashing groom and an embroidered lehenga for the stunning bride.