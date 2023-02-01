Opulent wedding sequence in 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho'

Star Bharat’s show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho has captured the attention of the audience with its magnificent story. The main leads, Dev and Vidhi, are played by Iqbal Khan and Rachna Mistry, respectively. Finally, the big day has arrived in the pair’s life and it’s their wedding.
Top fashion designer Riyaz Gangji has been approached to design the wedding costumes for this sequence.
To make the character more opulent and alluring, Riyaz will create a designer sherwani for the dashing groom and an embroidered lehenga for the stunning bride.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tax relief, govt goes on spending spree for growth & jobs in poll Budget
Rs 79,000 crore for PM Awas Yojana
Cutting red tape, KYC norms to be simplified
Updation hassle to end | PAN ‘common identifier’ for digital...
Outlay pruned, agriculture gets raw deal
Budget down by Rs 9,000 crore | 12% cut in crop insurance pl...
Record Rs 2.4 lakh crore for Railways
Capital outlay nine times than in 2013-14 | Priority to 100 ...