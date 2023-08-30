Despite distances and busy schedules, celebs vouch for the deep connection they share with their siblings on this Raksha Bandhan

Sheetal

Popular annual Hindu festival Raksha Bandhan will be observed for two days this year — August 30 and 31. The auspicious time to tie the rakhi is between tonight and tomorrow morning. As celebs from the industry gear up for the festival, they share plans, what makes their sibling bond special and how it has grown over the years.

Childhood memories: Farnaz Shetty

I only have one brother, who is younger to me. In terms of maturity and other things, he is just another child. The most amazing part of our relation is that even if there are things for which I can’t count on him, there are others where he inspires absolute trust. During childhood, Rakhi was a fun day with all our cousins, so each year it is like re-living childhood memories. But I don’t think we need an occasion to gift each other something special. Rakhi for me can be celebrated around the year.

Wonderful sisters: Navin Prabhakar

From childhood arguments over the remote control to playful pranks and hiding each other’s things, I feel the relationship between a brother and sister is infused with drama. I hold deep affection for my sisters and I’m consistently grateful for their prayers, which contribute to the happiness of our families. This time, I have planned a wonderful surprise — a visit to the families of two sisters. I will take wonderful gifts for them and their children.

Deep understanding: Aradhana Sharma

My bond with my sister is special. Despite conflicts, our unbreakable connection showcases our deep relationship. She’s a maternal presence in my life. After moving to Pune for studies, my loneliness led to a reconnection with my sister, which was marked by deep conversations about our life. Our unique tradition involves exchanging an orange-flavoured chocolates and Coca-Cola every Rakhi. This year, my busy schedule prevents a visit to her place, so I’ll send a Rakhi with Coca-Cola to her!

Deep connection: Khushalii Kumar

Our bond has grown deeper and stronger over the years. We have been together through many ups and downs in life, which has brought us together. I am blessed and thankful to have such siblings. Just like any sister, I look forward to this day to spend it with my brother and sister. We re-live all the beautiful memories, talk to each other and spend a great day. Unfortunately, this year I’ll be shooting on the day of Rakhi, so wouldn’t be able to spend time with my siblings. So, I’ll have to settle with a video call!

Beyond borders: Charrul Malik

From childhood, we yearned for a brother. Our wish came true, as he was born just before Raksha Bandhan, leading to dual birthday celebrations. Though now in the USA, my sister still sends me a Rakhi. We’ll make it special by connecting over a phone call. We’re the gifts across borders for each other! Though distance separates us, our bond endures. Parul, Gaurav, and I share conversations that fill us with joy.

United we stand: Rohit Choudhary

I’m the youngest and have three elder sisters. Our connection is wonderful, especially with the eldest who’s been like a mother. Our bond remains unaltered despite their marriages. Raksha bandhan confirms our enduring love. My relationship with them stands strong. Though close to all sisters, my connection with the eldest is precious—a sister, friend and maternal figure. I have no grand plans this year, but just fulfilling their wishes.

Unique gift: Aditya Deshmukh

I lack biological sisters, but my maternal cousins have showered me with affection. During shoots, I often stay at my sister’s place in Goregaon. Our relationship blossoms through jokes, fights, teasing and reconciliation – a classic sibling dynamic. This Raksha Bandhan, due to my busy schedule there would be no great celebration. Nonetheless, being the younger brother, I will get gifts and their unrelenting love. This year, I’m surprising my sister with a parrot, a departure from my usual silver and gold coin presents.