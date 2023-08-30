 Despite distances and busy schedules, celebs vouch for the deep connection they share with their siblings on this Raksha Bandhan : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Despite distances and busy schedules, celebs vouch for the deep connection they share with their siblings on this Raksha Bandhan

Despite distances and busy schedules, celebs vouch for the deep connection they share with their siblings on this Raksha Bandhan

Despite distances and busy schedules, celebs vouch for the deep connection they share with their siblings on this Raksha Bandhan

Popular annual Hindu festival Raksha Bandhan will be observed for two days this year — August 30 and 31. iStock



Sheetal

Popular annual Hindu festival Raksha Bandhan will be observed for two days this year — August 30 and 31. The auspicious time to tie the rakhi is between tonight and tomorrow morning. As celebs from the industry gear up for the festival, they share plans, what makes their sibling bond special and how it has grown over the years.

Childhood memories: Farnaz Shetty

I only have one brother, who is younger to me. In terms of maturity and other things, he is just another child. The most amazing part of our relation is that even if there are things for which I can’t count on him, there are others where he inspires absolute trust. During childhood, Rakhi was a fun day with all our cousins, so each year it is like re-living childhood memories. But I don’t think we need an occasion to gift each other something special. Rakhi for me can be celebrated around the year.

Wonderful sisters: Navin Prabhakar

From childhood arguments over the remote control to playful pranks and hiding each other’s things, I feel the relationship between a brother and sister is infused with drama. I hold deep affection for my sisters and I’m consistently grateful for their prayers, which contribute to the happiness of our families. This time, I have planned a wonderful surprise — a visit to the families of two sisters. I will take wonderful gifts for them and their children.

Deep understanding: Aradhana Sharma

My bond with my sister is special. Despite conflicts, our unbreakable connection showcases our deep relationship. She’s a maternal presence in my life. After moving to Pune for studies, my loneliness led to a reconnection with my sister, which was marked by deep conversations about our life. Our unique tradition involves exchanging an orange-flavoured chocolates and Coca-Cola every Rakhi. This year, my busy schedule prevents a visit to her place, so I’ll send a Rakhi with Coca-Cola to her!

Deep connection: Khushalii Kumar

Our bond has grown deeper and stronger over the years. We have been together through many ups and downs in life, which has brought us together. I am blessed and thankful to have such siblings. Just like any sister, I look forward to this day to spend it with my brother and sister. We re-live all the beautiful memories, talk to each other and spend a great day. Unfortunately, this year I’ll be shooting on the day of Rakhi, so wouldn’t be able to spend time with my siblings. So, I’ll have to settle with a video call!

Beyond borders: Charrul Malik

From childhood, we yearned for a brother. Our wish came true, as he was born just before Raksha Bandhan, leading to dual birthday celebrations. Though now in the USA, my sister still sends me a Rakhi. We’ll make it special by connecting over a phone call. We’re the gifts across borders for each other! Though distance separates us, our bond endures. Parul, Gaurav, and I share conversations that fill us with joy.

United we stand: Rohit Choudhary

I’m the youngest and have three elder sisters. Our connection is wonderful, especially with the eldest who’s been like a mother. Our bond remains unaltered despite their marriages. Raksha bandhan confirms our enduring love. My relationship with them stands strong. Though close to all sisters, my connection with the eldest is precious—a sister, friend and maternal figure. I have no grand plans this year, but just fulfilling their wishes.

Unique gift: Aditya Deshmukh

I lack biological sisters, but my maternal cousins have showered me with affection. During shoots, I often stay at my sister’s place in Goregaon. Our relationship blossoms through jokes, fights, teasing and reconciliation – a classic sibling dynamic. This Raksha Bandhan, due to my busy schedule there would be no great celebration. Nonetheless, being the younger brother, I will get gifts and their unrelenting love. This year, I’m surprising my sister with a parrot, a departure from my usual silver and gold coin presents.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

'This family really is gold': Neeraj Chopra's mother's reply when asked about Pakistan's Arshad is class apart, says 'marriage will happen...'

2
India

Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover finds oxygen on lunar surface, hunt for hydrogen on

3
Punjab

Zimbabwean woman student enrolled in Ludhiana college arrested at Mumbai airport

4
J & K

Miss World 2023 to be held in Kashmir

5
Amritsar

Actor wearing 'kirpan': SGPC initiates legal action against makers of 'Yaariyan 2' movie; dissatisfied with their clarification

6
Punjab

Punjab chief secretary suspends Nangal SDM for dereliction of duty during recent floods

7
World

Imran Khan to be set free as court suspends 3-year sentence in Toshakhana case

8
India

China includes Arunachal Pradesh, Aksai Chin in its new map

9
Nation

Ahead of assembly elections, LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 200

10
India

Delhi world's most polluted city; residents to lose 12 years of life to pollution: Study

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

In run-up to state polls, LPG price cut by Rs 200

In run-up to state polls, LPG price cut by Rs 200

Rates effective from today | Election gimmick, says Oppositi...

Old habit: S Jaishankar on China including Arunachal in its map

Old habit: S Jaishankar on China including Arunachal in its map

India lodges strong diplomatic protest

Rover finds sulphur, hints at oxygen presence

Rover finds sulphur, hints at oxygen presence

It’s new India’s ascent: Cabinet resolution on Chandrayaan-3

It's new India's ascent: Cabinet resolution on Chandrayaan-3

2 lakh posts vacant, joblessness rate 8.8% in Haryana

2 lakh posts vacant, joblessness rate 8.8% in Haryana

5.43 lakh registered unemployed in state


Cities

View All

Drug peddler nabbed after brief encounter

Drug peddler nabbed after brief encounter

Staff shortage affecting work at RTA office; local residents suffer

Austerity or profligacy? Residents not sure about govt’s second cut in discretionary grant

Few commuters care to follow safety rules at manned level crossings

Non-lifting of garbage irks Amritsar residents

Double parking fee for outside four-wheelers to stay for now in Chandigarh

Double parking fee for outside four-wheelers to stay for now in Chandigarh

Shorter route to airport: DCs of Chandigarh, Mohali conduct physical verification of land

Lalru school lecturer held for graft

Chandigarh: From fresh policy to synthetic turf, sports day brings cheer to athletes

Court dismisses contempt plea against Chandigarh IPS officer

Delhiites may lose 11.9 years of their lives if pollution persists: Study

Delhiites may lose 11.9 years of their lives if pollution persists: Study

Police set up help desk to assist G20 delegates in Delhi

2 held for extorting money from man, 5 mobiles seized

28-yr-old man dies by suicide

DSGMC demands apology from Yaariyan 2 makers

International drug racket busted in Jalandhar, two held

International drug racket busted in Jalandhar, two held

Dasuya SHO, ASI caught red-handed taking Rs 20,000 bribe

Mystery shrouds woman’s death

Woman has narrow escape after ex-husband fires at her

ASI gets 5-year rigorous imprisonment in graft case

Opposing civic body action, two brothers set themselves ablaze

Opposing civic body action, two brothers set themselves ablaze

Shoppers throng markets ahead of Raksha Bandhan

Four land in police net for drug peddling

Travel agent’s aide held for taking ‘bribe’

Ward Watch: Civic issues aplenty in Mundian Kalan, nearby areas

Kin held for Nabha woman’s murder

Kin held for Nabha woman’s murder

Floods take toll on 365 roads in Patiala district, losses pegged at Rs 55 cr

Govt Medical College: MBBS, DPharma classes to be shifted to new bldg in a month

Patiala: Eye donation fortnight

Hockey icon remembered