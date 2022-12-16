'Bal Veer' fame Dev Joshi is one of the eight-member team that has been selected to board the Starship spacecraft to travel around the moon's orbit!

Baal Veer fame Dev Joshi is one of the eight-member team that has been selected to board the Starship spacecraft to travel around the moon’s orbit! Developed by billionaire Elon Musk, the round trip will be of six days and headed by Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa.

Dev wrote on Instagram, “Here’s the surprise!!! Proud to be part of such a wonderful ream of #dearMoonproject #dearMoon. I can’t express my happiness when I am sharing this wonderful news with you, but I can say that this is going to be huge!!!! Dear Moon is what we have been working hard for past 18 months and, finally, I am sharing this with you all.”

Kids’ superhero, Dev shared multiple pictures in the post, giving a glimpse of his co-travellers.

He added, “Life gives you an opportunity, you just need to work hard and stay focused and concentrate on the things that matter in your life... I am proud to represent my country in the field of space and art together! We all are artistes and we are going to the Moon... Thank you so much for all of your love and support. #devians #mz #d3parivar.”