Devanggana Chauhan’s ‘Wheel of Fortune’ spin with Akshay Kumar

Anchor, RJ and actor Devanggana Chauhan - seen in Sapnon Ki Chhalaang, Saavi Ki Savaari and Dhadkan Zindagi Kii - recently appeared on Wheel of Fortune, hosted by Akshay Kumar, calling the experience “super fantastic”.

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Sharing her first game-show outing, she said, “It was my first time on such a show. It was a fun experience with Akshay Kumar, and overall it was super fantastic.”

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The actor also spoke of the pride of seeing her roots highlighted on national television. “When your hometown is mentioned on National TV, it’s always a matter of pride,” she said.

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One moment that stood out was a nostalgic exchange with Akshay. “I told him I had interviewed him 10–12 years ago for a film promotion. He also called me by my radio nickname ‘Bhaukaliladki’ - that was truly memorable.”

Though she didn’t take home a big cash prize, Devanggana says the memories were the real win. “I may not have won a big amount, but I walked away with some amazing memories.”