Devoleena weds Shahnawaz Sheikh

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was also seen in Bigg Boss 15, has married Shahnawaz Sheikh, who happens to be a gym trainer. They have been dating for long time.

Now, the actress has finally made her wedding Insta-official by posting pictures from the D-day and revealing the face of her husband.

She wrote in the caption, “And yes proudly I can say I am taken & yes shonu, Chiraag lekar bhi dhoondti toh tujh jaisa nahi milta. You are the answer of my pain & prayers. I love you Shonu. Lots of love to you all. Keep us in your prayers & bless us. The mysterious man urff the gamous #shonu and tum sab ka jija.”