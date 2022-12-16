Devoleena weds Shahnawaz Sheikh

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was also seen in Bigg Boss 15, has married Shahnawaz Sheikh, who happens to be a gym trainer. They have been dating for long time.
Now, the actress has finally made her wedding Insta-official by posting pictures from the D-day and revealing the face of her husband.
She wrote in the caption, “And yes proudly I can say I am taken & yes shonu, Chiraag lekar bhi dhoondti toh tujh jaisa nahi milta. You are the answer of my pain & prayers. I love you Shonu. Lots of love to you all. Keep us in your prayers & bless us. The mysterious man urff the gamous #shonu and tum sab ka jija.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Juveniles involved in Tarn Taran RPG attack; terror modules based in Canada, Europe carried out attack at ISI's behest
7 men, including two juveniles, have been arrested
First batch of coal from state-allotted mine in Jharkhand to reach Punjab today
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will go to Ropar once the coal ...
Key aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrenders at Vigilance office in Ludhiana
He had been at large since the day a case was registered aga...
Youth 'sexually assaults, blackmails' minor girl in Punjab's Moga
Commits the crime after ‘administering her a spiked drink’