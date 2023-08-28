Devotional dose

Tulsi Kumar is out with a new soulful Krishna bhajan, Choto So Mero Madan Gopal, a devotional track that seamlessly encapsulates the essence of devotion and love.

Tulsi says, “Singing a devotional song is always a profound experience and I connect with it personally being a spiritually inclined person. Choto So Mero Madan Gopal allowed me to channel my emotions into the melody.”