Hollywood actress Lena Headey of Game of Thrones fame is set to star in Kurt Sutter’s upcoming Netflix series The Abandons. The official description of the series states: ‘As a group of diverse, outlier families pursue their destiny in 1850s Oregon, a corrupt force of wealth and power, coveting their land, tries to force them out.’

These abandoned souls, the kind of lost souls living on the fringe of society, unite their tribes to form a family and fight back. In this bloody process, ‘justice’ is stretched beyond the boundaries of the law. Headey will play Fiona, described as ‘a strong, devout matriarch who, unable to have her own children, adopts four orphans to create her own family. Driven by a higher purpose — and a strong-willed Irish temper — her faith and love for her family trump all.’

Five time Emmy nominee, Headey’s other notable roles include 300, Dredd, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies’ as well as shows like Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles. She is also set to appear in the miniseries White House Plumbers on HBO.

Kurt Sutter created the show and will serve as showrunner and executive producer, along with Emmy Grinwis under his ‘SutterInk’ production banner. Otto Bathurst will direct the first episode while Stephen Surjik will take over for the remaining ones. — IANS