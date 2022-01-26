Dhanush signs two big-budget Bollywood projects

After the success of Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, Dhanush is now set to feature in two more Bollywood films. It isn’t the first time Dhanush worked with Aanand L Rai. Earlier, the powerhouse duo gave the blockbuster hit Raanjhanaa, which went on to break multiple records. The two are now said to collaborate again.

A source reveals, “Dhanush and Aanand L Rai have brilliant synergy together. After two runaway successes, they are collaborating for an action love story produced by Aanand L Rai’s home banner Colour Yellow.”

Counted as Aanand L Rai’s favourite, Dhanush will have a full-blown commercial avatar in their upcoming project. And this is not all! The source adds, “Dhanush has also signed another big-budget Bollywood film with another celebrated production house. Owing to the massive acclaim he earned for Atrangi Re, the industry’s biggies are lining up to sign the actor on.” — TMS