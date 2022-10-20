Dhanush-starrer 'The Gray Man' among Netflix's most popular offerings

Following a quarter that saw Netflix release several of its most popular titles of all time — as per the streamer’s self-reported internal measurements — and a return to subscriber growth after two straight quarters of losses, co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos has said he is feeling ‘better and better’ about the company’s $17 billion content spend budget for 2022.
“Some of our most watched series and films of all time include Ryan Murphy limited series Dahmer: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the second half of the fourth season of Stranger Things, Korean series Extraordinary Attorney Woo, and the movies The Gray Man, whose star line-up includes Dhanush, and Purple Hearts,” he said. — IANS
