Dheeraj Dhoopar and wife reveal their baby boy, Zayn's face for the first time

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora on Christmas revealed the face of their baby boy, Zayn. Dheeraj and Vinny got married in 2016 and they became parents on August 10 this year.

Sharing the picture of their first born, they wrote in the caption, “Meet Zayn. Everything we ever wished for..#merrychristmas.”

Zayn was dressed as Santa Claus. The couple also posted a family picture on their Instagram feed, which also includes their pet Oreo.