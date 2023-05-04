Dhruti Mangeshkar, who is currently seen in Star Bharat's show 'Aashao Ka Savera Dheere Dheere Se', is inspired by singer Lata Mangeshkar

Dhruti Mangeshkar is currently seen in Star Bharat’s show Aashao Ka Savera Dheere Dheere Se. She portrays the character of Bhawana’s daughter, Aanchal. Dhruti has been working in the television industry since the age of six and has done many shows.
Dhruti Mangeshkar, who is studying in class nine, has a passion for singing and considers Lata Mangeshkar as her idol. She says, “I like singing as much as I love acting. I idolise late Lata Mangeshkar ji. I was introduced to her songs through my parents. I try to manage acting, studies and singing simultaneously, so that I don’t miss out on anything.”
