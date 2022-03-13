Dia Mirza shares first picture of son Avyaan

Dia Mirza took to her social media handle on Friday night and shared the first picture of her son, Avyaan Azaad. The candid picture of baby Avyaan was clicked by mom Dia Mirza. The actress is celebrating a new milestone of Avyaan, however, she didn’t reveal which.

“A new milestone, a whole lot of love and gratitude always. Thank you for being ours. Photo by Me. Baby by Us @vaibhav.rekhi #SunsetKeDiVane,” Dia Mirza wrote in the caption.

As soon as she shared the picture, many celebs started pouring love for Avyaan. “God bless you pudding,” Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is a doting mother to two cubs — Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, wrote. Priyanka Chopra, who recently embraced parenthood via surrogacy, wrote, “hello baby!!” —TMS