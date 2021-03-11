Dia Mirza starts shoot for Dhak Dhak

Dia Mirza is making headlines these days for her upcoming project Dhak Dhak. The film is Taapsee Pannu’s production and also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi in key roles. The movie recently went on the floors and Dia Mirza has joined the shoot along with her co-actors. The actress has now shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of Dhak Dhak. In the photo, Dia can be seen wearing a burqa.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Flood condition worsens in Assam, landlsides in Arunachal; 9 dead
1,413 villages are under water and Nagaon is the worst hit d...
US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada
Monkeypox typically begins with a flu-like illness and swell...
Biden to travel to Japan for Quad Summit, have bilateral meetings with Modi
Formed with Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, ...
S&P Global Ratings lowers India's growth forecast to 7.3 per cent, RBI mulls rate hike
World Bank and IMF still have higher growth projections of 8...
Fresh heatwave spell to hit region today
Maximum temperature likely to rise by 2-3°C in Northwest Ind...