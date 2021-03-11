Dia Mirza starts shoot for Dhak Dhak

Dia Mirza is making headlines these days for her upcoming project Dhak Dhak. The film is Taapsee Pannu’s production and also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi in key roles. The movie recently went on the floors and Dia Mirza has joined the shoot along with her co-actors. The actress has now shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of Dhak Dhak. In the photo, Dia can be seen wearing a burqa.