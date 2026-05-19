Diana Penty brings traditional elegance to Cannes in stunning Manish Malhotra saree look

Actor Diana Penty made a standout appearance at the Cannes Film Festival's Bharat Pavilion, choosing a look that celebrated Indian heritage and craftsmanship on an international platform.

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Diana wore a custom-designed golden saree by designer Manish Malhotra, drawing attention for its rich texture and traditional aesthetic. Sharing details of the ensemble on social media, the actor described the look as "Cannes dipped in a little Indian gold".

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She further explained the inspiration behind the outfit, writing, "Wearing a custom knit @manishmalhotra05 saree at the Bharat Pavilion... because in India, gold has always meant more than just colour. The ensemble was paired with statement earrings completing the actor's traditional yet contemporary appearance.

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Diana Penty's Cannes Bharat Pavilion makeup complemented her custom Manish Malhotra look with bronzed glowing skin, smoky earth-toned eyes, nude lips, and structured brows. The overall aesthetic delivered an elegant, sun-kissed goddess vibe with effortless sophistication and metallic warmth.

Designer Manish Malhotra reacted to the post with a series of brown heart emojis, while celebrity makeup artiste Shaan Muttathil commented, "Ur looking amazing ! Love this look".

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The actress also shared picture with Indian filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, the director of iconic films like Lagaan, Swades, and Jodhaa Akbar. He attended the 2026 Cannes Film Festival as the director of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to represent the Indian delegation and showcase the country's diverse cinema at the Bharat Pavilion.

Amma Ariyan receives standing ovation

The restored 4K restoration of late filmmaker John Abraham's cult Malayalam film Amma Ariyan was screened at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday. It was attended by the film's lead actor, Joy Mathew, and editor Bina Paul, along with others.

The Film Heritage Foundation (FHF), which played a major role in the restoration of this cult classic, marked its fifth consecutive year at Cannes with a restored film.

Taking to Instagram, FHF shared the glimpses from the screening of the movie. "The film was screened to a full house and was introduced by Thierry Fremaux, director of the Cannes Film Festival, FHF director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, lead actor Joy Mathew and editor Bina Paul," wrote FHF.

The film also received a standing ovation at Cannes. "Four decades after it was made, the film that was never released commercially got a standing ovation at Cannes. Amma Ariyan is the only Indian feature film to be selected this year for a world premiere at the prestigious festival," wrote FHF on their Instagram handle.

"Set against the political turbulence of 1970s Kerala, it follows Purushan, who sets out to inform a mother of her son's death, gathering companions along the way in a journey that becomes both personal and political. Blending documentary and fiction through a non-linear narrative, the film unfolds as a letter from a son to his mother- an intimate and expansive meditation on memory, ideology and resistance," read the official logline.

Widely regarded as one of the most radical voices in Indian cinema, John Abraham defied conventional storytelling, polished aesthetics and commercial frameworks to create films that were raw, collective and politically charged. Amma Ariyan (Report to Mother) was the iconoclastic filmmaker John Abraham's final work of just four films that he directed before his untimely death in 1987 at the age of 49. —ANI

Beyond boardrooms @Cannes

Priyanka Chigurupati, Executive Director of Granules India, made her debut at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, highlighting the growing presence of Indian business leaders in global cultural spaces. For the red carpet, she wore a sculpted brown saree by Ekaya Banaras with jewellery by Kavya Potluri, celebrating Indian craftsmanship through a contemporary lens. Speaking about her Cannes debut, Priyanka Chigurupati said: “Cannes today is far more than entertainment or fashion. It’s one of the few spaces where people from completely different worlds and industries intersect, and shape global conversations together. Global business today is built as much through relationships as through revenue. You never know what one conversation could lead to!”