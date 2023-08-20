Dibyendu Bhattacharya begins filming for 'Undekhi 3' in Manali

Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya recently began shooting for Undekhi 3 in Manali. Dibyendu’s portrayal in the previous two seasons has garnered a lot of appreciation.
Talking about the same, Dibyendu says, “The response to Undekhi has been overwhelming, and I am grateful to the audiences for appreciating my character, DSP Barun Ghosh. The enigma the series has created is a testament to the dedication of the entire team. I am grateful for the audience’s appreciation of my role, and I’m excited to delve even deeper into the character in Undekhi 3.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: 21 of 23 Himachal Pradesh hydel projects 'violated' norms, caused flooding downstream
Flooding of low-lying areas in Punjab and Himachal has been ...
Rain, landslide alert in Himachal Pradesh till Monday
Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh likely to witness light to mo...
Hundreds of residents forced into flood camps in Punjab
Fresh breach reported on Sutlej bank at Ghadum village in Ta...
MBBS intake capped at 150 seats, rules for new med colleges notified
75% attendance made mandatory for doctors