Dibyendu Bhattacharya begins filming for 'Undekhi 3' in Manali

Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya recently began shooting for Undekhi 3 in Manali. Dibyendu’s portrayal in the previous two seasons has garnered a lot of appreciation.

Talking about the same, Dibyendu says, “The response to Undekhi has been overwhelming, and I am grateful to the audiences for appreciating my character, DSP Barun Ghosh. The enigma the series has created is a testament to the dedication of the entire team. I am grateful for the audience’s appreciation of my role, and I’m excited to delve even deeper into the character in Undekhi 3.”

