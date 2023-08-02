Dibyendu Bhattacharya returns as Martin Ekka in Maharani 3

Following the success of the previous seasons, Maharani 3 is all set to release soon. As the enigmatic and multifaceted character Martin Ekka, Dibyendu Bhattacharya has left an indelible mark on the hearts of fans, and with his return, he promises to delve even deeper into the intriguing world of this series.
Dibyendu Bhattacharya says, “It’s an absolute pleasure to step into Martin Ekka’s shoes once again for Maharani 3. This character has always resonated with me, and I’m eager to explore the new dimensions and challenges he will face this time around. It is always a delight to collaborate with a visionary like Subhash Kapoor. The script is brilliant, and with the incredible team we have, I believe this season will exceed everyone’s expectations.”
