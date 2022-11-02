DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid seen together at star-studded Halloween bash

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio and supermodel Gigi Hadid seemingly had fun together at a Halloween party. Leonardo and Gigi were seen together at CircoLoco’s massive Halloween party at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. According to eyewitnesses, the Titanic star and the model, along with her sister Bella Hadid, model Irina Shayk and art dealer Helly Nahmad arrived aboard the party bus. “Leo wore a scary mask most of the night unless he was drinking,” a source said.

The source added that the Don’t Look Up actor’s mask was “half monster, half zombie”.

Leonardo was seen with Gigi for the first time, since news of their reported romance broke in September. This is the first time the Oscar-winner has ever dated a woman older than 25, and Gigi would also be the first woman Leonardo has dated who is a mother.

In October, Leonardo reportedly joined Gigi for her modelling jobs, at Milan Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week. The rumoured couple was even spotted at the same hotel, the luxurious Le Royal Monceau Hotel in Paris. However, Gigi’s sister Bella reportedly warned her older sibling against dating playboy Leo, telling that they’re ‘ill-suited’. — IANS