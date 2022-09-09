Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine at Venice Film Festival?

The alleged spitting incident at Venice Film Festival became a joke for Harry Styles to crack at his Madison Square Garden concert on Wednesday night. The As It Was hitmaker joked about the viral video footage that has divided the Internet, following the Venice Film Festival premiere of Don’t Worry Darling: did he or did he not spit on co-star Chris Pine? Pine’s representative had denied the allegation saying the idea of Styles spitting on Pine was ‘ridiculous’.
During Styles’ concert set, the singer and actor, 28, joked that he went ‘very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine’, according to multiple fan videos. After the remark, the crowd erupted in applause. —IANS
