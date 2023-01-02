Digital route

The recent addition to the existing content library of ZEE5 is a Punjabi rom-com Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sargun Mehta as protagonists. The movie revolves around three friends who are on a mission to live a rich and successful life. Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne will be available on the OTT starting January 6.
Actor-producer Diljit Dosanjh says, “Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne remains very close to my heart as I have produced and acted in this film. And having Sargun Mehta as a co-actor made the whole process easier. She’s one of the finest actresses. The film is a fun, family entertainer and will bring a smile to your face. After the success of it in the theatres, I am looking forward to a larger audience watching it on the platform.”
