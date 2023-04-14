Digitally yours

Makers of the upcoming action thriller film Bloody Daddy, on Wednesday, announced that the Shahid Kapoor-starrer film will be having a direct OTT release.

On Wednesday, Jio Studios announced their upcoming line-up of films and web series at a grand event in Mumbai.

The makers of Bloody Daddy unveiled their film’s teaser at the event, showcasing the Jersey actor in a killer avatar.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Ronit Roy in the lead roles.

Shahid, on the other hand, shared his experience of working with the Tiger Zinda Hai director and said, “It was a lot of fun. I had a great time doing an action film. I really enjoyed working with Ali. He understands the genre very well. The dilemma now is that if you’re doing something of this scale, on OTT, what do you do on the big screen? So, we have to figure that out, it has been a blast.”

The Kabir Singh actor also revealed that his dancing experience helped him understand action choreography really fast.

He said, “There’s a lot of choreography involved with dance, and because I started dancing at the age of 15, I can memorise things really fast, that helped us.” — ANI