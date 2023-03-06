Dilip Joshi's life in danger?

A couple of days ago, Nagpur Police reported that they had received an anonymous call threatening to blow up the house of Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra. There were reports that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi also faced a similar threat.

But the actor dismissed all those reports as rumours and said, “This news is fake. Aisa kuch nahi hua. I don’t know where it started from and how. This news has been in circulation for two days and I was astonished to hear it. Bhala ho uska jisne yeh galat khabar failai. Mujhe itne logon ke phone aaye mera haalchaal puchne ke liye. I found out how much people love me. People were worried about me and my family, it was heartening.”