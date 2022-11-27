'Dilip Kumar: Hero Of Heroes' film festival to showcase his iconic works in 20 Indian cities

The film festival ‘Dilip Kumar Hero Of Heroes’, which will showcase the milestone films of the ‘Tragedy King’ such as Aan, Devdas, Ram Aur Shyam and Shakti, will be held on December 10 and 11.

With a career spanning five decades, Mohammed Yusuf Khan, popularly known as Dilip Kumar, ruled the silver screen. He is also known for the films Andaz, Daag, Devdas, Azaad, Naya Daur, Madhumati, Paigham, Mughal-E-Azam, among others.

The festival will cover over 30 cinema halls in 20 cities across India. The festival is being organised by the Film Heritage Foundation.

Says Saira Banu, “I am so happy that Film Heritage Foundation is celebrating Dilip Sahab’s 100th birthday on December 11th this year by screening some of his most popular films in cinemas across India. They could not have chosen a more apt title to commemorate India’s greatest actor — ‘Dilip Kumar: Hero Of Heroes’. He was my favourite hero from the time I was 12 when I first saw him in Aan in Technicolor. It will be a joy to watch him back on the big screen.”

Adds Big B: “As Dilip Kumar turns 100, I am so glad that we at Film Heritage Foundation are celebrating his legacy with this festival of films in theatres, which will showcase some of his memorable performances.” — IANS