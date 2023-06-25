Diljit Dosanjh gets shout-out from top US leader at luncheon hosted for PM Modi

ANI

Seems like singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has found a fan in US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. On Friday (local time), US State Department with Vice President Kamala Harris hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a luncheon, where US Secretary of State Antony Blinken highlighted how India is part of their daily lives. And guess what? Blinken spoke about the love that America has for Diljit.

“India is a part of our daily lives, here in the US. We enjoy our Jhumpa Lahiri’s novels over samosas. We laugh at the comedies of Mindy Kaling. We dance to the beats of Diljit at Coachella. And yes Mr. Prime Minister I can say this from personal experience, we keep ourselves more or less fit and healthy doing yoga. The United States is endlessly enriched by our thriving Indian diaspora. Doctors, teachers, engineers, business-leaders, public servants almost all of them were at White House lawns yesterday to greet you,” Blinken said.

Diljit was indeed touched by Blinken’s shoutout. He shared a clip of Blinken’s address and captioned it with Indian and American Flag. In April 2023, Diljit made every Indian proud by becoming the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella. Coachella is an annual music festival in Indio, Coachella Valley, California, where top-class performers from all over the globe exhibit their talent.

In the upcoming months, Diljit is all set to come up with Netflix’s film Chamkila, which is helmed by Imtiaz Ali. On being a part of the film, Diljit has earlier said, “Playing Amar Singh Chamkila has been one of the most challenging experiences of my life, and I am thrilled to be returning to Netflix with yet another exciting story.” Parineeti Chopra is also a part of Chamkila.