Diljit Dosanjh regales fans at the Coachella music festival

Diljit Dosanjh performed at the Coachella music festival recently and impressed everyone with his energy. The singer is the first Punjabi star to perform at the popular fest. Pictures and videos show him making everyone groove to his music, even Diplo!
Diljit chose an all-black outfit for his performance with a black turban, black sunglasses, and even a pair of black gloves. He performed for a packed audience, as he crooned his hit numbers, including Patiala Peg and Lemonade.
Other stars and bands who performed at Coachella included Bad Bunny and Blink-182. Bad Bunny was among Coachella’s highly anticipated acts and the Puerto Rican reggae giant performed for close to two hours.
