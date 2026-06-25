Diljit Dosanjh returns with ‘Ranna Ch Dhanna’, ‘Honsla Rakh’ Team reunites for 2027 Film

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh is set to headline the upcoming Punjabi entertainer Ranna Ch Dhanna, bringing together the blockbuster team behind the hit film Honsla Rakh once again. The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on June 25.

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The announcement was made by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who shared the news on social media along with a poster featuring Diljit Dosanjh.

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Sharing the update, Adarsh wrote: "Blockbuster team reunites... Diljit Dosanjh to headline Punjabi film 'Ranna Ch Dhanna' – Release date locked... The blockbuster team behind #HonslaRakh reunites for the #Punjabi entertainer #RannaChDhanna." He further revealed, "#DiljitDosanjh will head the cast of #RannaChDhanna, directed by Amarjit Singh Saron... The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on 25 June 2027."

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Adarsh also confirmed the production team, stating, "RannaChDhanna is produced by Pawan Gill, Aman Gill, and Dharminder Singh." More details about the cast and storyline are yet to be announced.