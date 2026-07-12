Dimple Kapadia owns The Odyssey red carpet in sculpted black couture

Dimple Kapadia proved once again why she remains one of Bollywood's most watched dressers, arriving at the Mumbai premiere of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey on July 11 in a dramatic monochrome ensemble designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

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The 69-year-old actor wore the label's 'Godart' coat, cut from black chamois fabric with an exaggerated shoulder line that gave the piece an almost architectural presence on the red carpet. Bandhani-inspired motifs ran across the surface in hand-worked detail, while multicolour Resham threadwork and Zardozi highlights added shimmer without overwhelming the design. Underneath, she layered a black quilted waistcoat and a sarong skirt, keeping the silhouette fluid despite the coat's structured build.

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Jewellery from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla did much of the talking. Her 'Talismati' pendant, an oversized eye-shaped design in gold set with rubies and pave diamonds, hung from a long chain and became the focal point of the outfit, doubling as a nod to Shiva's third eye. 'Taweez'-inspired hoop earrings and matching bangles rounded off the look, drawing on the idea of divine protection through their detailing. Her makeup stayed understated, with defined eyes, soft pink cheeks and a nude lip.

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This was hardly a one-off moment for Kapadia, who has built a reputation over decades for favouring pieces rooted in Indian textile traditions rather than conventional red-carpet glamour. Her long-running partnership with designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla has produced several similarly striking appearances in the past.

The Odyssey brings together a large ensemble cast, including Matt Damon, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson and Charlize Theron, and opens in theatres worldwide on July 17, 2026.