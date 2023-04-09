Dinesh Vijan has announced the completion of his next, yet-untitled film, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Jio Studios and Maddock Films are all set to unveil this unique tale of romance.
The makers of refreshing romcoms such as Cocktail, and Luka Chuppi have officially announced the film’s wrap and released a poster. The film will hit the cinemas in October. What’s even more interesting is the tagline, which says: “An impossible love story”.
