Dino James pays a tribute to his late dog on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Khiladi Dino James remembered his late pet dog Hancock, who brought love and cheer back after a dark phase in his life, while shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

The rapper went down memory lane as he witnessed a stunt involving dogs. Filled with emotions, Dino shared that his pet pulled him out of the most sorrowful period in his life. Paying a heartfelt tribute to his departed friend, Dino performed a rap in his signature style.

Dino said, “The memories of Hancock are very dear to me. Every time I see a dog, I’m reminded of him. He played such a big role in lifting my spirits every time I felt sad. He could sense the emotions of people around him and coming home to him was an absolute delight. I wrote a rap titled Hancock in his loving memory, and I hope it brings solace to those who are mourning the loss of their pets. I’m grateful that I get to cherish him and that I got to pay tribute to him on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.”