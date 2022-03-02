Dipali Pansare on playing a negative role

Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei is a story of a young girl and how different phases and challenges of life make her journey extraordinary.

Actress Dipali Pansare plays the role of Kamini in this Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha production. She says, “This show is different from all the past shows that I have been a part of. Also, for me, I am playing a negative character for the first time. Such characters often get the best out of you, so I enjoy playing Kamini thoroughly.”

Though she enjoys playing her part, certain sequences are emotionally taxing, says Dipali, “I still remember when Nupur (Paridhi Sharma) and Milind (Himanshu Malhotra) get the news of Payal’s (Vaishnavi Prajapat) death, it was so beautifully performed by all the actors that even watching them perform made the whole team cry while shooting that sequence. Also, being a mother in real life, I could relate to Nupur’s pain. Luckily, I had to fake my emotions in that scene but such scenes do give you creative satisfaction too.”