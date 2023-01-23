Dipika, Shoaib expecting their first child

ANI

Bigg Boss 12 winner and television actor Dipika Kakar and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim are expecting their first child together.

On Sunday, the couple took to their respective Instagram accounts and shared the good news with their fans and followers.

“Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of gratitude, happiness, excitement and also nervousness. Humari life ka ye Sabse khoobsurat phase hai...Yessss. We are expecting our first child!! Going to embrace parenthood soon #alhamdulillah Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai for our little one,” Shoaib wrote.