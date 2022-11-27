Director Dhruv Lather speaks about the inspiration behind 'Maarrich'

Tusshar Kapoor’s most-anticipated crime thriller Maarrich is moving closer to its release date. The excitement has gone a notch higher after an outstanding response to the trailer and fans cannot wait to see Tusshar in a new avatar. The story of the film portrays Tusshar Kapoor in the role of a senior police officer, Rajiv Dixit. The film is helmed by Director Dhruv Lather.
He says, “I grew up around police officers and they inspired me to create the character of Rajiv Dixit, played by Tusshar Kapoor. I was also inspired by some news reports and movies around the subject. I like watching films and shows like Seven, Zodiac and the Memories of a Murder and Byomkesh Bakshi; all these brilliant stories inspired me to create the story of the filmMaarrich.”
—TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Anti-lockdown protests intensify in China as Covid cases hit record high
Videos of protests from various university campuses where st...
Haryana panchayat election results 2022 LIVE updates: Counting of votes for panchayat samiti, zila parishad under way
INLD leader and MLA Abhay Chautala's son Karan Chautala wins...
20-year-old student from Haryana dies after being hit and dragged by truck in Canada
Saini was hit and dragged by a white pickup truck at the int...
MP Police register case over video of pro-Pak slogans during Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra
BJP’s malicious attempt to defame the Yatra by using fake vi...
‘Mann ki Baat’: Assuming G20 presidency is a huge opportunity for India, says PM Modi
Says India must use G20 leadership to focus on global welfar...