Director Dhruv Lather speaks about the inspiration behind 'Maarrich'

Tusshar Kapoor’s most-anticipated crime thriller Maarrich is moving closer to its release date. The excitement has gone a notch higher after an outstanding response to the trailer and fans cannot wait to see Tusshar in a new avatar. The story of the film portrays Tusshar Kapoor in the role of a senior police officer, Rajiv Dixit. The film is helmed by Director Dhruv Lather.

He says, “I grew up around police officers and they inspired me to create the character of Rajiv Dixit, played by Tusshar Kapoor. I was also inspired by some news reports and movies around the subject. I like watching films and shows like Seven, Zodiac and the Memories of a Murder and Byomkesh Bakshi; all these brilliant stories inspired me to create the story of the filmMaarrich.”

—TMS