Director Nia DaCosta talks about The Marvels

Bringing about novelty to tackle superhero fatigue in The Marvels, director Nia DaCosta says, “I think superhero fatigue absolutely exists. The biggest difference from the other MCU movies to date is that The Marvels is really wacky and silly. The worlds we go to in this movie are worlds, unlike others you’ve seen in the MCU. Bright worlds that you haven’t seen before.”

The Marvels producers and writers Phil Lord and Chris Miller also shared their excitement about designing a team-up of female-led superheroes calling it to be “relatable to women all walks of life” and a variation in “structure, style, and tone” can overcome the superhero fatigue across genres.

The Marvels will witness the return of all-time favourites Nick Fury and Captain Marvel leading the power-packed trio alongside Ms Marvel and Monica Rambeau. Set against a backdrop of an intergalactic battle against the mighty Kree warrior Dar Benn, The Marvels stars Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, and Samuel Jackson in pivotal roles. Also starring Zawe Ashton and Seo-Jun Park.