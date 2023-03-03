Director Rahul V Chittella talks about his upcoming film Gulmohar

PTI

Through his debut feature film Gulmohar, director Rahul V Chittella says his aim was to explore different points of view across three generations of a family as they navigate change.

The Delhi-set series traces the dynamics of the Batras, who are set to move out of their 34-year-old home named Gulmohar, which draws its title from the ornamental tree with orange-red flowers.

“Gulmohar is a human drama and explores the meaning of family and home — the only two things that have mattered, more so today than ever. It speaks of change and acceptance.

“With time and as we grow, our thoughts, personalities and emotions are constantly changing and evolving. It was most exciting to have these characters spread across generations as we could explore varied points of views over the same topics,” Chittella, who previously helmed the short movie Azaad, said in an interview.

The director said he and film’s co-writer Arpita Mukherjee were toying with the idea to weave a story around family and home. Interestingly, the narrative further flowered after one of Chittella’s visits to his filmmaker friend Mira Nair’s house in Vasant Vihar, an upscale neighbourhood in Delhi.

“Mira Nair was living in that house for over 20 years, I used to stay there whenever I would be in Delhi. We cast all of Mira’s films from that house,” said Chittella, who has collaborated with Nair as creative and producing partner on projects such as The Reluctant Fundamentalist, Queen of Katwe, and A Suitable Boy. Gulmohar also features Amol Palekar, Suraj Sharma, Simran, and Kaveri Seth, among others. It will stream on Disney+ Hotstar today.