Disha Parmar dismisses rumours about her show Bade Achhle Lagte Hai 2 going off air

Bade Achhle Lagte Hai 2 is one of the most-watched shows on television. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar play the lead roles of Ram and Priya in it. Recently, there were rumours about the show going off air. But now, Disha Parmar has taken to social media to dismiss the news. Disha wrote, “Just for a little clarity, the show isn’t shutting. We are just moving sets! Not leaving you all as yet! And celebrating because it’s almost one year.”
Actress Reena Agarwal also shared a post from the sets, as she wrote, “We made it into your hearts through your TV screens...Yesterday was our last day on this set, as it will be demolished. We celebrated our one-year journey on this set with the whole unit and realised that we have become such a strong family. This journey wouldn’t have been possible without the team.”
