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Home / Lifestyle / Disha Patani reflects on a decade in Bollywood

Disha Patani reflects on a decade in Bollywood

 “I trust my intuition much more now,” says the actor who made her Bollywood debut with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016

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Mona
Updated At : 04:55 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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Disha Patani at the trailer launch of Welcome to the Jungle (ANI Photo)
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Nearly a decade in the industry, Disha Patani is looking back at her journey with a mix of gratitude, resilience and growing self-belief.

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Currently promoting her upcoming film Welcome to the Jungle, the actor reflected on how her years in the industry have shaped both her personality and her approach to work. For Disha, the most significant change has been deeply personal.

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“I’ve learned to believe in myself more. You should listen to everyone, but ultimately do what your heart tells you. I trust my intuition much more now,” she shared in a recent interview.

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Disha has explored a wide range of genres in her journey —from romantic dramas and action entertainers to thrillers. She is now venturing into new territory with comedy in Welcome to the Jungle.

Disha will next be seen in the much-awaited Awarapan 2, followed by her Hollywood debut in Holiguards Saga, a supernatural action thriller, directed by Kevin Spacey.

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