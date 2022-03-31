Disha Patani talks about four years of Baaghi 2

Baaghi 2 has been considered as one of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s best collaborations so far. On the occasion of the blockbuster completing four years (March 30), Disha, who is extremely overwhelmed with such a benchmark, shared, “It doesn’t feel like four have passed since Baaghi 2 was released. Neha, my character, will live with me forever.”
She added, “The emotions that I went through while essaying the role, I haven’t completely been able to get the character out of my head because she had such intensity in her emotions; in her sadness, her love, everything. I am grateful to each and everyone who gave so much love to me as Neha, and especially Ahmed and Sajid sir for giving me this role.”
