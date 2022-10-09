Disney+Hotstar launches the official trailer of Limitless with Chris Hemsworth

Disney+Hotstar has revealed the official trailer of the original series, Limitless with Chris Hemsworth from National Geographic.

In this six-part documentary series, Chris Hemsworth takes viewers on a personal journey as he explores how to combat aging and discover the full potential of the human body.

Building on the latest scientific research, Limitless shatters conventional wisdom about maximizing life. All episodes of the series will premiere on November 16.

Part global scientific adventure, part personal journey, each episode of the series follows Chris as he takes up physical and mental feats designed by world-class experts, scientists and doctors to unlock different aspects of the aging process.