Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Pooja Hegde, Hina Khan & Helly Shah—Bollywood celebs stop red carpet traffic at Cannes

Floral attribute

On Day 2 of Cannes Film Festival, Bollywood’s biggest star, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, turned heads in two different yet majestic looks. The actress wore a pink Valentino pantsuit for the first look and exuded charm. Aish walked the red carpet in a stunning black gown with embellished flower sleeves for the second look.

It’s time for the Bollywood celebs’ red carpet looks, where some made their dream debut to the fest, some added more glam to the event, and many simply stole the show with their presence at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

Perfect debut

This year, actress Helly Shah made her Cannes Film Festival debut. She styled a green-hued ensemble with a risque thigh-high slit perfectly for the occasion. Helly posted the glamorous photos to her Instagram account with the caption, “Thankful and Grateful Debut at Cannes couldn’t have been a better one ... Thank you @lorealparis for making it the Perfect.”

Hina wows

Hina Khan’s first look for the 75th Cannes Film Festival wowed everyone. The actress chose a stunning strapless red gown as her outfit of the day. She wore minimal makeup and had a flawless base. Hina captioned the photos she shared, “#cannes2022 #frenchriviera.”

Happy birthday Nawaz

The Serious Men and The Lunchbox star Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be celebrating his birthday at the Cannes Film Festival for the seventh time, on Thursday. Talking about his birthday celebrations, Nawaz, who is a part of the Indian contingent this year at Cannes, said, “Representing India is always special. I have celebrated six birthdays here in Cannes as my films were selected but this time as an Indian delegate it makes it more special and memorable.” –IANS

Stunning debut

Pooja Hegde, who made her Cannes Film Festival debut at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere on Wednesday, was a sight to behold in an elaborate strapless ivory-hued feather gown that had an embellished bodice and a voluminous skirt. She paired this dazzling outfit with diamond danglers and a no-fuss ponytail. The Ala Vaikunthapuram Loo actress used the hashtag Crafted in India when she posted pictures of her new look on Instagram, indicating that the look was created by an Indian designer.