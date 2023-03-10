Diva's day out

Vaani Kapoor marked her attendance at Paris Fashion Week as a front-row guest of top designer Peter Dundas.
The Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actress posted a series of pictures on her social media handle and wrote, “Dundas you beut! What a show! Pleasure to discover your world up close!! @peter_dundas @dundasworld #ParisFashionWeek #PFW.” Vani also shared pictures of her with other iconic faces of global fashion industry such as, stylist and luxury brand strategist Siân Gabari, American socialite and fashion influencer Olivia Palermo, and fashion stylist Anna Dello Russo.
Dundas returned to Paris Fashion Week after the gap of four years. Almost all big celebrities have worn Dundas’ creations. The list includes Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kylie Minogue, Alessandra Ambrosio, Megan Fox, Ciara, Bella Hadid, and Kendall Jenner.
