Diva's day out

Selena Gomez made her first public outing days since threatening to delete her Instagram account after she was criticised for remaining silent on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Envoy asks Canada to give proof in Hardeep Singh Nijjar case
Says probe into Khalistan terrorist’s murder ‘tainted’
World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli's 49th ton, India's 8th win
Virat equals Sachin’s ODI record | Team’s winning streak con...
On Bastar poll eve, memories of deadliest Naxal attack linger
Decade after Jhiram Ghati massacre, kin await answers